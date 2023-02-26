A COUPLE who got to know each other as he worked on her car celebrated their wedding in December last year.
St Stephen's Presbyterian Church Bathurst was the location for the couple's wedding ceremony on the morning of December 10, before they made their way to the Carcoar School of Arts for the reception in the afternoon.
Eliza, the daughter of Paul and Jen Owens from Orange, wore a smooth, one shouldered ivory crepe gown, with a mesh cut-out, low back and short train by Madi Lane Bridal.
Her bridesmaids on the day were her sisters Ruby and Madeleine (chief bridesmaid), who wore satin midi-length dresses in petrol blue, with cowl necks and thin straps.
Matthew, son of Paul and Debbie Walther from Bathurst, were supported on the day by Brayden and Bradley Jurd, his best man.
The couple had met each other from church, but Eliza knew Matthew was a mechanic and asked him to fix her car. He needed to see it (and therefore her) multiple times and things went from there.
The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Queenstown, New Zealand, before they returned to make their home at the Blue Mountains.
Eliza recently graduated as a paramedic from Charles Sturt University, while Matthew is a qualified mechanic.
