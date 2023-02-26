Central Western Daily
Photos

Matthew and Eliza Walther celebrate their marriage

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 26 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
Matt and Ellie Walther, with Ellie's family. Picture by Brooke Co Photography.

A COUPLE who got to know each other as he worked on her car celebrated their wedding in December last year.

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

