The family of a former Orange High School student who slipped and fell at Gibraltar Falls in the ACT have issued a heart-felt tribute following his death.
Patrick Prevett, 22, was found dead at the falls around 6.05pm on Saturday, the second person to fall and die at the location in less than a week.
The upper section of the falls had been taped off to the public after an incident six days earlier, when 19-year-old Thomas Livingstone was believed to have slipped while scrambling across rocks in front of the waterfall.
The area has now been closed off indefinitely, and the ACT government is considering what further it can do to improve safety at Gibraltar Falls.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Mr Prevett, with his family, many of whom still live in Orange, having paid tribute to the man "who went by Pat or Patty" to friends.
"He was a generous, kind-hearted family man," a statement from the Prevett family issued to the Central Western Daily read.
"He was a beautiful father, son, a brother, a nephew, a cousin, an uncle, a best friend. He was someone who always had his family's back, always put everyone's best interests before his own and made sure there was plenty of food on the table."
A qualified bricklayer, Mr Prevett had just been promoted to foreman prior to his death.
"If he wasn't covered in dirt from a hard day's work, he could be found out in the garden with his pride and joy - tomato plants, polishing his vehicle, or getting ready for a fishing trip with his brother and dad. Pat had a passion for cooking, his specialty a delicious Sunday roast," the family's statement added.
"He loved quality time with his family. His beautiful niece and nephews meant the absolute world to him. He was a man of true kindness and anyone who knew Patty would have experienced his great generosity and gentleness. The fisherman's dream is to catch a marlin and we hope Patty is catching plenty up there. We all miss him dearly."
Meanwhile, a senior government official said that there was "a shock across the service" after the weekend incident.
The ACT government's Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development directorate is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of tracks and pathways in the area, and general safety for visitors.
A hand rail and a maintained track is in place at Gibraltar Falls which guides visitors to a lower location where they can take photographs.
However, there is an informal track to the top of the falls and the water pools there and several other tricky access points further down the rock faces.
A log railing is in place across the top and signs to warn people of the danger.
It was at 5.25pm on that an alert went out that a 22-year-old man had fallen at the falls and could not be found.
Police from Tuggeranong Station, ACT Ambulance Service paramedics, ACT Fire & Rescue members and the Toll Rescue Helicopter were dispatched to the location.
About 6.05pm Mr Prevett was found unconscious in the water and was unable to be revived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
