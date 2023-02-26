For Tegan Davis, promoting people's differences in a positive light is part and parcel with what she wants to bring to a learning environment.
So when the Department of Education put out the call for schools around the region to take part in a diversity and inclusion day, the Glenroi Heights Public School principal jumped at the chance.
"We try to make everybody feel a sense of belonging at our school, a sense of feeling safe and happy," she said on Friday, amidst a crowd of colourful and sparkly children.
"We're celebrating our kids' uniqueness and acceptance of everybody."
2023 marks the first time that the Department of Education featured a float in Sydney's Mardi Gras celebrations, so Ms Davis thought it was time her school "walked the talk."
A call-out was made in the school newsletter for students to wear whatever they want, be creative and to express themselves and boy, did they deliver.
"I'm so proud. Everyone has gone for the brief of sparkles and having fun," Ms Davis added.
"It's come for a good time for us because we need to bring back that happiness for our area."
But discussion about people's differences isn't just one-day phenomenon.
"Throughout this whole year, we always talk about your rights, looking after other people's rights, what safety looks like," Ms Davis added.
"We're also looking at respect. You treat everyone with respect and that's always part of our values."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
