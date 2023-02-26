About 90 minutes north of Coffs Harbour, the relatively-new CEO of Orange Ex-Services' Club grew up in the small coastal town of Yamba.
But Nathan Whiteside's family roots were laid firmly in Eugowra several decades prior to the unfolding of his childhood.
This has played a big part in the role of the Orange-based club and its members having lead the fundraising way - emerging as one of the region's charity conglomerates for flood-impacted residents.
"I've always been very community-minded and I do have a deeply personal connection to Eugowra," Mr Whiteside said.
"It definitely played a role in wanting to jump straight on board with fundraising, but being one of the biggest clubs in the region we also really wanted to support those communities as much as we could.
"There's been such devastating changes made to peoples' lives and this is just what you do.
You jump in and you help.- OESC CEO, Nathan Whiteside on supporting flood-affected residents.
A place left in ruins by severe deluge a little more than three months ago, Mr Whiteside's uncle had previously owned the local news agency in Eugowra for many years.
Now owned by David Townsend, the site was left internally decimated from the severe brunt of November 14 floodwaters.
Visiting the town where his family were originally from and seeing the aftermath it had left, this was an "extremely tough" situation for the CEO to process.
"What's happened does hit home, it really does," Mr Whiteside said.
"A mate and I went out there [to Eugowra] the day after the flood and it was really hard being there.
"It was a very emotional day."
While it's fuelled a slew of charitable movements from the get-go, the club community has gone above and beyond to drive fundraising events.
The Orange Ex-Services' Club has raised an estimated total of $550,000 to date.
Part of these funds have already been distributed to impacted residents across the flood-ravaged Cabonne district.
The most recent Unite and Raise luncheon the club hosted on February 17 raised close to $200,000 for those deluge survivors in one hit - bolstered by both live and silent auctions and club contributions across a statewide reach.
This largely included donations from local industries and suppliers that sealed the massive charity gig with complete catering and prizes to raise even more money - with the event organiser from Smart Exposure saying "would not have been achieved" without.
"As an industry, we need to do our part to help these flood victims rebuild their lives and community [and] OESC has lead a massive Flood Donation initiative," Anissa Smart said.
This event will only complement the work the Orange and Central West community has done.- Anissa Smart of Smart Exposure.
Some of those impacted were invited to the Friday luncheon, with a handful of residents - like Jeanette Norris and Mavis Cross - sharing personal stories of their experience since November 14.
Local councillors and mayors were also part of what was a wide attendance of some 215 people, with many other stakeholders commuting from metropolitan areas - ploughing more money into the economy through their weekend stays and sightseeing.
Guests were also provided local entertainment from Orange's Robbie Mortimer and the original "yellow wiggle" and Heart of the Nation founder, Greg Page.
The aim for the Unite and Raise luncheon is truly in the name.- Anissa Smart of Smart Exposure.
" Unite our industry," Ms Smart said, "and raise as many funds as possible for the flood victims in the Cabonne and Central West region."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.