When wild weather battered Orange on Wednesday, stories of cars nearly being washed away were a common occurrence.
For Kathy Neist and her mum Marj Taylor, that nightmare nearly became reality if it wasn't for the quick-thinking of a pub employee.
The pair were enjoying lunch at the Ophir Hotel, when the rain started to bucket down.
"The staff asked if anybody owned a small, white car parked out the front. It was ours and they told us the water was coming up past the wheels," Ms Neist said.
"We went and had a look and waited a little while to see what would happen. The water had dropped a little bit, but next thing you know it was up to the door."
Initially, Ms Neist wanted to go out and move the car herself, only to be told it was too dangerous. But with the water continuing to rise, staff at the Ophir knew they had to do something to save the car.
"They volunteered to shift the car for us," Ms Neist said.
"I didn't see the fella before he went out, but afterwards he had stripped down to a pair of shorts and a t-shirt to move the car and put it out the back carpark. He was absolutely saturated.
"I was very worried for him. It was dangerous in that he couldn't see where he was putting his feet, he wouldn't have been able to see where the gutter was or anything."
But the car was moved to safety with Ms Neist and her mother delighted by the kind effort shown to them.
"It's obviously nice in this day and age. You hear so many negative things about people so it was nice. All of staff were out at the front door concerned about it. We were greatly relieved, because you hear about cars just floating away," she said.
"I think any good deed should be acknowledged if you can. Mum and I appreciated it so much, to think someone would go out of their way to do that was just lovely."
Although they may have to deal with a damp car for a little bit, the pair were more than relieved to be able to leave the pub with the car still in once piece.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.