Central Western Daily

Ophir Hotel staff save car from floating away during flash flood in Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 25 2023 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathy Neist and her mum Marj Taylor were grateful to staff at the Ophir Hotel for saving their car from washing away. Picture by Riley Krause.

When wild weather battered Orange on Wednesday, stories of cars nearly being washed away were a common occurrence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.