As thick as small town thieves, Eugowra duo Jeanette Norris and Mavis Cross have been best friends for many decades.
Figuratively attached at the hip, they reference themselves as "Ada and Elsie" - female radio show characters who played comical, boundary-breaking roles back in the 1940s and 50s.
"They were two sisters, but they were just so funny, these little old ladies, these funny little maids," Mrs Norris said.
"But I'm Elsie and she's Ada. Because she's got the brains, Mavis makes the decisions."
Barely able to finish their sentences from laughter, the pair went on explaining one another's roles in a treasured friendship.
"Yes, I put her into line," Mrs Cross said, "'you can't do that, Jeanette', I'll tell her."
But it wasn't long before the gags came to a crashing halt.
The pair were forcibly separated on November 14 during the 2022 deluge that ripped through the village.
A day of harrowing events that neither recalled with fond memories, it's still a sorrow-filled time to reflect on.
"I wake up through the night sometimes and I cry about it," Mrs Cross said.
"But then I go back to sleep, because I know I've just got to keep on going."
This is 'Ada and Elsie's' story
Hearing of an impending flood approaching their hometown, Jeanette collected her handbag and headed straight to Mavis' house on Evelyn Street.
Peering into the distance around 8:30am that morning, they spoke of watching water headed in their direction, describing it as a rapidly-rising "tsunami" only moments later.
Saying "you stay here, I'll be right back" before rushing to collect medication from her car, Jeanette was never able to return to her best friend.
"By then the flood was really coming and I couldn't get back in to tell Mavis because my phone was left on her table, I had to drive away," Mrs Norris said.
I thought 'I can't get back to her' and I took off but I felt l let her down and that was a dreadful feeling, I was very emotional.- Eugowra's Jeanette Norris on realising forced split from Mavis Cross.
"I thought 'I've left her, I've left her and she's drowned'."
Jeanette described waiting with bated breath at Eugowra Showground on Noble Street - the evacuation point for the town.
Unbeknownst to Mrs Norris, though, best buddy 'Elsie' was about to begin one of the biggest battles of her lifetime.
"Racing inside" to get her own handbag and the pair's mobile phones, Mavis said she closed the kitchen door and found herself in the centre of building floodwater.
Making it outside and to the edge of her verandah, by this stage, the water had then climbed above her hips.
Rubbish bins, pots and pans from her own kitchen she watched the innards of her house wash past her.
"Then when I got to the end of the carport, it was up to my waist," she said.
I could see a truck on the side of the road and I was yelling out and saying 'help me, please help me'.- Eugowra's Mavis Cross on being stranded in November 14 deluge.
By the time she reached the back fence of her property barely metres away, the water level was sitting just below her shoulders.
"I was hanging onto the gate and screaming for help," she said.
"And I just remember thinking that was it, that I was going to drown."
Jeanette said she'd passed Mavis' son George on the way to the showgrounds.
Headed in the opposite direction "in a big hurry" to find his mother, she said he eventually found his mum clinging to the gate.
It was here where he and three other men started a quest of pulling people from the floodwater.
"A neighbour from the opposite corner said 'I've got ya' Mavis' and I could see my son [George] was coming from across the street, he was just trying to get to me," Mrs Cross said.
A drum washed past and George grabbed it and he said 'hang onto that mum and don't let it go'.- Mavis Cross shares on how her son fought to save her life.
"So I did that and [the group of men] got me over to the corner of the next house, where I had to hug the verandah post there for a while."
Trying not to be swallowed by the current, Mrs Cross said she was unaware that a house had torn away from its foundation just a few streets away.
The floating home only narrowly missed her - and about four others in the water - where it still sits displaced today.
"I didn't see that house coming, but the men could see it and that's why they were trying to hurry me over," she said.
"The tree wasn't very big that stopped the house, but I'm very lucky it did because that would've killed us all."
Mrs Cross asked where George was after being pulled onto the back of a truck, saying 'he's right, he's standing on the side of the truck'.
"When we were going across they said 'keep standing up' and I said 'I can't' because I was on my tippy toes and I just lost my feet," she said.
"Those memories are only coming [back] to me now, but I can hear the crashing and banging from the water It scares me."
Mavis said she arrived to learn that Jeanette had been searching for her at the evacuation site.
Finding the "soaking wet" Elsie to her Ada, Mrs Norris talked of the relief she felt.
"We got [Mavis] all rugged up and she warmed up a bit on the backseat of my car," she said.
"But I'd never been so pleased to see her and I thought 'I didn't let her drown, I didn't let her drown'."
With a lady from Gooloogong handing out bags of clothing intended for charity, Mrs Norris and Mrs Cross got around in matching white t-shirts.
Reunited with all family members accounted for, the pair slept in Jeanette's car on that Monday night.
"Mavis had the back and I had the front, and we did try to sleep but I never slept a wink," Mrs Norris said.
"But I did hear her crying in her sleep during the night It really affected her. It was a tsunami, not a flood.
"It was a tsunami."
Mavis lived in her granddaughter's caravan immediately after the floods before moving into one of her own, supplied through the at-home caravans program, which arrived one week before Christmas Day.
During the past two weeks though, she's since been able to return to (one small part of) her Evelyn Street home.
She continues to rely on "incredible" support from family, friends and tradespeople to restore the house she's lived in for the past 66 years.
For Jeanette, she is still residing in a caravan and is "a long way" from being able to live back at home again.
Passed down from her aunty to her father, Mrs Norris is also the current owner of Eugowra's Central Hotel.
In the same family since the 1930s, the hotel had only gone on the market in November - just five days prior to the inland "tsunami" which ripped through and gutted the site.
"The chap who was leasing it walked out and left it, it's still a very sad place there," Mrs Norris said.
"My daughter took over the hotel and David, my son, has been marvellous the whole lot of them have been fantastic.
"They're working very hard to get it together, but it's still very sad there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.