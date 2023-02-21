"Wild weather" in Orange has triggered mass-power outages, infrastructure damage, and flash flooding in some low-lying areas.
Up to 10mm fell in town from about 3pm. A 'severe weather warning' was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.
Blackouts in north, east, and south Orange are reported, with much of the Central West region facing outages.
The Orange SES had received more than 20 emergency calls by 3.45pm, including for fallen trees. No serious injuries were identified at that time.
Flash flooding has been recorded at Anson Street, Bathurst Road, Summer Street, Jack Brabham Park, and large areas of East Orange.
Electricity lines came down between Gardiner Road and Woodward Street, prompting a safety warning from council.
"It was just a lot of bloody water everywhere ... near Woolworths," onlooker Patrick Camilleri told the CWD.
Images of the Taco Bell carpark supplied to the CWD show complete water coverage.
"Crews responded quickly to an unplanned power outage in Orange this afternoon," a spokesperson for Essential Energy said.
"The outage occurred as wild weather hit the city this afternoon ... there is no estimated time for restoration currently available."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. If you have footage or images of the storm you'd like to share send them to william.davis@centralwesterndaily.com.au.
