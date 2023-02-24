Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Photos

BIG STEPS FOR TINY FEET | Meet the kindy classes across Orange and district in 2023 | Photos

CF
Jude Keogh
By Carla Freedman, and Jude Keogh
Updated February 24 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canobolas Public School

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman have spent a lot of the past few weeks photographing kindergarten classes from Orange and the district's schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

Jude Keogh

Jude Keogh

Photographer

Photographer at the Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.