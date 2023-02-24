Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Our History

OUR HISTORY | Cavaliers and Gladstone continue their reign

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated February 24 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Middleton and Michael Delaney. Picture by Michelle Cook

From 2003 to 2010, Cavaliers went on one of the great BOIDC and Orange District Cricket Association dynasties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.