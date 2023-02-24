From 2003 to 2010, Cavaliers went on one of the great BOIDC and Orange District Cricket Association dynasties.
Eight first grade titles in a row was as dominant as it'll ever get - so dominant in fact that the BOIDC had a break in 2007 due to the reluctance of Bathurst sides to travel to Orange. And that's the words on their website.
With that, let's travel back in time to 2005 and focus on two dynasties.
One is obviously Cavaliers.
The other is one of the great pub sides: Gladstone.
While Cavs was starting its own stretch of victories in '03, Gladstone also began a three-year reign.
2005 was its final year of that three peat in third grade.
Jason Tarleton scored an unbeaten half century to seal victory after his side were in trouble at 6/79 against Brothers.
The side was chasing 141 after Will Faul nabbed 6/35 off eight overs.
All-rounder Ben McAlpine still runs around for this side to this day, and he was doing plenty of work in that grand final 18 years ago too.
Gladstone would eventually pass the required total when Tarleton and Jason Sell (24 not out) combined for a 68-run partnership to cap a sensational third championship in a row.
Now let's head to first grade and the Royal Hotel Bonnor Cup.
The 2005 grand final for the latter was Cavaliers against CYMS. Stuart Middleton and Michael Delaney were the chosen two by Central Western Daily reporter Michelle Cook, with both men featured on the March 11 back page.
The two were in serious form, with Middleton smashing 108 in his last match against CYMS.
Cavaliers had gone undefeated and was aiming for its ninth Bonnor Cup while Delaney was playing his first grand final in the tournament.
Unfortunately for Delaney that match would be a loss with Cavaliers continuing its dominance.
The winners set a total of 9/216 with CYMS needing 17 runs off the last over. Cavaliers were clutch with its final six balls, winning by 14 runs in the end to secure a ninth title and Richard Venner's first as captain. Middleton won the Carl Sharpe Medal for best and fairest in the tournament.
After that success, Cavaliers were eyeing off the double with a BOIDC victory. So who was its opponent in the grand final?
CYMS again.
Venner told the Central Western Daily back in 2005 that his side didn't have the wood over CYMS despite beating them by 193 runs in the major semi-final and the Bonnor Cup victory. Talk about modest.
CYMS' Dean Turner scored 181 not out against Rugby Union in the qualifying final as his side clinched its grand final spot.
Despite Cavaliers' dominance against CYMS, it was hard to pick a favourite. CYMS finished minor-premiers but it was its first BOIDC grand final while Cavaliers were aiming to be the first to win three straight.
What came from the grand final was one of the greatest matches in the history of the competition.
CYMS were in trouble at 7/71 before teenager Michael Delaney hit 98 not out in a sensational grand final performance. The youngster led his side to 241 before Cavaliers showed its might.
Captain Richard Venner's men chased down the score with two wickets to spare in a nail-biter. The skipper was passionate post-game when talking to the Central Western Daily.
"Everybody wrote us off halfway through the season saying it was a changing of the guard and all that sort of crap," he said.
"We knew ourselves all we had to do was make the semis and we had the experience to get us through."
Best and fairest for the 2004/05 season was Andrew Rutledge who had 36 wickets and best figures of 6/26 against CYMS.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.