"Appalling and downright dangerous" roads in Orange have proven an ongoing source of outrage. Candidates seeking your vote at NSW's upcoming election have revealed their plans to tackle the problem.
Relentless rain and flooding at the back end of last year compounded damage to roads state wide. Significant safety and freight concerns have been flagged across the Central West.
Some of the worst stretches feature on Huntley Road, Mount Canobolas Summit Road, the Mitchell Highway, Newell Highway, Clergate Road, and Bathurst Road. Indefinite slow zones are enforced in some areas.
NSW's Coalition government has announced several funding packages, labelling labelling road repairs a "priority". Premier Dominic Perrottet visited Molong in January to announce a further $500 million.
Its political rivals say this is not enough. Orange City Council has thanked the government for its support, but reports a shortage of road workers presents further challenges.
Questions on roads were put to all Orange candidates by the CWD. Responses from incumbent independent Phil Donato, National Party candidate Tony Mileto, and Labor's Heather Dunn are attached below.
How would you rate the quality of roads in the electorate?
The state of our roads, especially in rural and regional areas, is appalling and downright dangerous.
Regional mayors have said recent road repair funding doesn't go far enough to tackle the issue. What support would you and your party offer to local councils in the next term of government?
Major flooding has ripped up roads and caused serious potholes across major road networks. This combined with the lack of support from the current Government has left us in a dire position.
One of the current Government's key election promises in 2019 was to transfer 15,000km of local regional roads from council management to state management. To date zero kilometres of regional roads have been transferred. They did manage to transfer 5km of road in Sydney, this just shows that they have again forgotten about the regions.
Regional mayors have said recent road repair funding doesn't go far enough to tackle the issue. What support would you and your party offer to local councils in the next term of government?
Myself and NSW Labor will have more to say on the issue before March 25th. We are still waiting on the Regional Road Transfer and NSW Road Classification Review, which has been sitting on the Minister's desk since 8 November 2022, despite calls from NSW Labor for it to be released.
What road projects will you be championing for your electorate specifically and what makes each one important?
There are a number of important road projects required for the region.
The first of these is repairing the road to the Mount Canobolas summit. The summit is one of Oranges main tourist attractions and the number of potholes leads to unsafe driving attempting to avoid them, all it takes is for one car on the wrong side of the road avoiding a pothole for a fatal collision to occur.
I don't remember the last time I travelled between Orange and Bathurst, or Orange and Cargo and wasn't impacted by roadworks, there are currently 40km/h signs in 90km/h zones because the damage is so bad.
The potholes on Henry Parkes Way are almost big enough to fit my car. Transport NSW recently said that 10,000km worth of asphalt was needed to repair roads across Western NSW.
I would advocate for funding to ensure these repairs occur. Ensuring these repairs are made is a priority to ensuring the safety of motorists and minimal disruptions to freight.
How would you rate the quality of roads in the electorate?
We know there is an issue with the roads in our electorate and in fact the entire state. The unprecedented amount of rain of the last couple of years has caused extensive damage to our roads.
I've covered thousands of kilometres since being preselected as The Nationals' candidate for Orange last year and driving to every corner of the electorate.
I understand the state of the roads. Which is why I'm excited for Huntley Road $3 million dollar funding and Clergate road I also know that only The Nationals can deliver for regional, remote, and rural NSW, and that's what we're doing in terms of repairing the roads.
Do you think the current government has done enough to support local councils to repair roads that have sustained damage, particularly after wet weather and flooding?
The NSW Nationals in government, in 2019, made history with a $500 million investment to help regional councils fix their local roads.
Last year we gave councils $50 million dollars specifically to fix potholes. Our signature 'Fixing Local Roads and Fixing Country Roads' programs have injected millions into improving local roads. And applications opened last month for grants under a $500 million fund specifically designed to help councils fix their roads.
Regional mayors have said recent road repair funding doesn't go far enough to tackle the issue. What support would you and your party offer to local councils in the next term of government?
As Nationals' leader Paul Toole has said, anyone in the bush knows we can't keep replacing roads and rail lines and expect something different the next time a disaster strikes. Paul Toole has said we have to put in the money now to keep our state moving forward, and that's what we're doing.
What road projects will you be championing for your electorate specifically and what makes each one important?
The Nationals have made a $1 billion road and rail funding commitment. It has three main features:
A $400 million injection for Fixing Local Roads to help regional councils continue their work to repair, maintain and seal their roads
$300 million for the establishment of a new Fast Tracking Freight program to tackle freight pinch points on the road and rail network, better connect road and rail with key and emerging freight hubs and increase the capacity and reliability of the network
$300 million for a Build Back Better program to invest in more resilient state, regional and local road and transport infrastructure across regional NSW.
How would you rate the quality of roads in the electorate?
Many of the roads across the electorate remain in a state if disrepair, significantly impacted by the extended wet weather and flooding we have experienced.
Do you think the current government has done enough to support local councils to repair roads that have sustained damage, particularly after wet weather and flooding?
Back in September last year, I was the first lone voice in the NSW Parliament to raise the issue of our flood and wet weather-damaged regional roads, and I hammered home the message to the NSW Government until they started taking notice.
They were slow to respond, and when they did finally respond the amount they offered to regional councils to assist in repairs of local roads was, well, laughable.
Further political and public pressure was applied to the government, and the financial commitment for repair was increased - but it was hardly enough to appropriately assist our council's to repair the widespread damage.
Regional mayors have said recent road repair funding doesn't go far enough to tackle the issue. What support would you and your party offer to local councils in the next term of government?
The damage sustained to roads across rural and regional NSW is extraordinary, and councils lack the financial capability to repair them, so they needed financial assistance from government.
Safety on our roads has been compromised, and the damage sustained to vehicles has been costly, too. Business is also affected, with road transport subject to delays and increases in transport costs.
In recent weeks the NSW Government announced they would commit to funding one billion dollars for regional roads via three separate road programs, namely the Fixing Local Roads, Fast Tracking Freight, and Build Back Better road programs, however more funding requires to be funnelled directly to councils for local roads repair - and promptly.
One billion is an enormous amount of money, but it's realistically an amount needed to get regional roads to spec and facilitate safe road travel while supporting business and lifestyle here in the bush.
The problem is that the National Liberal Government have said it's contingent on the coalition being returned to government at the March 25th state election, so this funding cannot be relied upon to be delivered.
What road projects will you be championing for your electorate specifically and what makes each one important?
As I've mentioned, I was proactive on this issue when the NSW Government and Regional Roads Minister were silent. I have vigorously pursued the government for financial support of our local councils to assist repair of the extraordinary damage local roads have sustained, which prompted the NSW Government to respond with financial packages.
I will continue to hold government accountable on their funding announcements and commitments to assist councils with local road repairs.
Cargo Road and Banjo Paterson Way are a just a couple of roads which standout as requiring significant upgrades to improve serviceability and safety.
Since 2016, when I was first elected, I have lobbied Government to flood-proof the Newell Highway - important not only to prevent isolation of townships along its path, but to provide uninterrupted transport routes to support our economy and keep regional New South Wales supplied without interruption.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.