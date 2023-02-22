Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Former Orange runner Connor Whiteley wins NSW State Championship event

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 22 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Whiteley was as happy as you could be after taking out the NSW State Championship 5000m victory. Picture by Greg Griffis/Athletics NSW.

Connor Whiteley knows what it's like to put all of his eggs into one basket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.