Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Our People

TAB Highway-winning trainer James Ponsonby relocates from The Oaks to Towac Park

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated February 22 2023 - 11:12am, first published 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Ponsonby has found a new home at Towac Park. Picture by Lachlan Harper

When James Ponsonby arrives at Towac Park on a cold winter's morning, it won't be a foreign temperature for the successful horse trainer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.