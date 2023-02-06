Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video

Push for Palliative group identify 'preferred' location in Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 6 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The message is clear; "it's time we had a hospice," but before Monday, what wasn't clear was where in Orange the health facility would go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.