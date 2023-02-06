Central Western Daily
Finishing touches at Lords Place, Orange as OCC restarts work

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated February 6 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 1:15pm
Lords Place, Orange with planned instillations overlaid.

The controversial Lords Place overhaul is likely just weeks away from completion, with installation of its major features "just about to get under way."

