The controversial Lords Place overhaul is likely just weeks away from completion, with installation of its major features "just about to get under way."
Dining decks, seating, shade structures, bollards, and pot plants will be added. A water main upgrade is also planned.
"Hopefully [Orange City Council] can just get it all done," Good Eddy cafe owner Maddy Howell told the CWD.
Work is likely to continue until late February or early March. Disruptions to parking and traffic will fluctuate.
About five workers could be seen scoping the site Monday morning. Survey tripods were present through January.
Council is reopening its office at 180 Lords Place between Elwood's Smoking Brothers and Century 21. A new 'golden ball' will be installed when work is completed.
'Phase One' began October, 2022 and wrapped up prior to the Christmas break. Relentless rain caused complications and slowed work.
The initial removal of trees proved controversial, with many business owners believing further consultation had been promised.
Owners of 16 Lords Place establishments signed an open-letter outlining intent to file legal action against council.
Costs for the revamp are estimated at about $1.4 million. $500,000 is funded through a state government grant.
Proponents of the project say it will create an on outdoor dining precinct for the Orange CBD. Critics argue loss of parking will impact businesses.
