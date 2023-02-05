Central Western Daily

Knox Gibson talks 2023 Hunger Games movie The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:14am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange teen set to shine on the silver screen in upcoming Hunger Games movie

An Orange teenager is set to hit the silver screen as part of one of the highest grossing movie franchises of all time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.