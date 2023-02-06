That's why the arrival of Mark Jackson has been of welcome relief to the city's renovators.
Originally from Sydney, Mr Jackson, along with his wife and three kids, moved to the Central West at the beginning of 2023 and haven't regretted it for a second.
"It's been unbelievable, it's the best move we ever made," he said.
"Even just walking around the town, everyone is saying g'day. Visiting all the suppliers in hardware stores, everybody wants to have a chat and know how we're settling in. I couldn't ask for a better community."
So what brought about the move in the first place? Well, like a lot of tree-changers, it was the traffic, or lack-there-of, which played a big part.
"I was just really over Sydney," he said.
"I've got three young kids and I wanted to give them a bit of space to grow up in. Me and the missus were umming and ahing about it and then one day I was sitting in traffic for an hour-and-a-half and that was the point I said 'let's go'."
As for the business side of things, Mr Jackson has run Jackson of Trades since 2018, but is currently undergoing a rebrand following the move out west and his business will soon be known as Kildara Constructions.
"We're going through a re-brand to target more of the renovation style jobs," Mr Jackson said.
"We do internal renovations and carpentry. All the smaller jobs that builders don't want, like decks, bathrooms, laundries all that kind of stuff.
"We're just trying to target that market of medium sized jobs."
Although he only moved to town this year, Mr Jackson put in plenty of leg work beforehand to make sure the business was up and running after the Christmas break.
"I'd been driving up back and forth from Sydney to Orange every weekend since October last year," he said.
"I was just quoting and making sure we had enough work in the pipeline."
Fair to say, that plan has paid off.
"It's been flat out," he said.
"It's non-stop and the phone hasn't stopped ringing, which is a good problem to have. I've taken on an apprentice and it's getting to the point where I either need to get another tradesman on or another apprentice."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
