While some may disagree with Jenny Hazelton's taste in movies, the "vast majority" of Orange residents would agree with her view that the city needs a dedicated palliative care facility.
Alongside Orange MP Phil Donato, the Push for Palliative president spoke to reporters on Thursday, to share her displeasure at what the pair see as the government "playing politics with people's lives."
In January it was announced that a brand new $21 million end-of-life care unit would be built at Tamworth's hospital, following a campaign by Friends of Nioka, a volunteer group pushing for better palliative care in the city.
"Like (When) Harry Met Sally, that terrible movie, we want what they're having, I want what they're having, we want what they have been allocated, because it's time," Ms Hazelton said of the Tamworth funding.
"We've done the hard yards. It's time for us."
Up until late 2022, Orange had been represented by a Shooters, Fishers and Farmers member in Mr Donato, before he made an about face and turned independent.
When asked on Thursday if he thought Tamworth having a sitting Nationals member as their MP had anything to do with the city being granted the $21 million, Mr Donato said: "Probably, no doubt."
"That's a real shame, because we shouldn't play politics when talking about health or people's lives. This is above politics. I haven't spoken to anyone in the community who is against this idea. We need a commitment from this government to deliver on this.
"I don't understand why someone would want to play politics with such an important issue."
The plan for the expanded palliative care unit at Tamworth Hospital will be finalised in June 2023 and is being delivered as part of the NSW Government's $93 million End of Life Care program. The funding is part of a $743 million program which will be allocated towards redeveloping and refurbishing palliative care units across the state, including new dedicated units at Nepean Hospital, Westmead Hospital and Wyong Hospital.
But while those communities have been busy celebrating, Orange has been left out in the cold, with just two dedicated beds at the hospital to service the community.
"It is great for Tamworth, but we should also have something similar for our community here," Mr Donato said.
"We shouldn't be overlooked or discriminated against, just because we're not Tamworth. We've shown a demonstrated need for a service like this in our community and we will continue to push for that."
Ms Hazelton said Orange Push for Palliative group is calling for a dedicated hospice with 12 beds to be built in the city.
"It's time we had it here in Orange," she said.
"This quest must be beyond politics, because this quest is a demonstrated need, regardless of political persuasions. We're saying that it is time."
