Greens candidate David Mallard will push for poker machines to be phased out in Orange in the next 10 years.
Gambling reform as well as tackling the housing crisis were two key issues Dr Mallard spoke about at his campaign launch for the seat of Orange on Friday, February 3.
The introduction of the cashless gaming card is a hot topic in state politics with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet unveiling a plan to make every poker machine cashless by 2028.
Dr Mallard said he backed the idea but said the Greens would go even further to combat problem gambling.
It's a position that stands in stark contrast to incumbent member Phil Donato, who opposed the cashless card in its current form.
Nationals candidate Tony Mileto has not commented on the issue and Labor candidate Heather Dunn said she will support her party's policy.
"We absolutely support a cashless gaming card but that is only one part [of the solution]," he said.
"We have a very comprehensive gambling reform package and it's focused on reducing the harm that's caused by gambling.
"We want to phase out poker machines within five years in pubs and 10 years in clubs. Meanwhile we want a range of measures that minimise harm.
"That includes curfews from midnight to midday where pokies don't operate 24 hours a day and $1 maximum bets."
Dr Mallard said he had witnessed the negative effects of gambling from a young age.
"I grew up in a pub," he said.
"I saw the harms of both alcohol and gambling. I'm aware that we need to manage both of those.
"People ruin their lives by throwing money away and that can flow through to other issues like family and domestic violence.
"We don't need those things in our community. We can still have thriving pubs and clubs."
An Orange City councillor since 2021, Dr Mallard also said housing affordability would be a key feature of his campaign.
"One of the things I've already worked on as a councillor is tackling the housing crisis," he said.
"It's putting immense pressure on people, especially as the cost of living rises.
"We need to have a fair system for renters, put an end to no-fault evictions, cap rents and give people the security of having a stable roof over their head."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
