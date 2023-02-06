Central Western Daily
Why housing affordability and banning pokies are personal battles for NSW Greens candidate for Orange David Mallard

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Greens candidate David Mallard will push for poker machines to be phased out in Orange in the next 10 years.

