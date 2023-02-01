From delivering for Meals on Wheels, teaching scripture at Anson Street School or helping the Mother Theresa nuns with their charity work, Margaret Norris was was always willing to lend a hand.
The much-loved volunteer died on January 3 at the age of 89.
Her grand-daughter, Melissa Sullivan, paid tribute to the woman affectionately known as Bubba Nan.
"Nan was everything a grandmother should be and so much more. A remarkable woman, she was a wonderful combination of warmth, kindness, laughter and love," she said.
"Looking back there is so much we could all talk about, and with fond reflection, there are so many special memories which bring a smile. When I think of Nan, I think of an elegant and immaculately dressed woman, who took immense pride in her appearance.
"Regardless of where Nan was going, if she left the house, she was always wearing good clothes, a petticoat, stockings and clean shoes. Her hair and make-up were always immaculate. She was a true lady."
Born on October 10, 1933, Mrs Norris grew up on a farm and attended school at Orange's Santa Maria College.
After leaving school, she found work as a secretary and went on to work at various places, including H A Thomas and Sons where she met her first husband, Keith Thomas.
"Nan's house was always open, to anyone, at any time," Mrs Sullivan added.
"She welcomed visitors and no-one could leave without being offered a cup of tea and some sort of accompanying side, whether it be cake, biscuits or slices.
"Nan was a wonderful cook and it was often you would find her busily working away in the kitchen."
Tragedy struck the family on August 28, 1972, when Mr Thomas suddenly died.
Mrs Norris' son, Robert Thomas, remembers his mum being "the family's rock" during this time.
"She was always there with an abundance of love and support as she has done so all her life and she held us together as a family unit despite the many challenges she faced," he said.
"Family was the most important thing in her life, right from the time she was born."
Mrs Norris would often look after her nieces and nephews during the school holidays and there was "always a house full of people" when her children would bring friends over.
She would volunteer her time through her children's school canteen and P&C and in later years, became involved with the Missionary Sisters of Charity. Mrs Norris would also visit resident in aged care, teach scripture at Anson Street School and deliver food for Meals on Wheels.
In 1977, she met Ivan Norris and a year later, the two were married. They would remain together until Mr Norris' death in 2019.
Above all else, it was an award nomination that summed her up the best.
"As a young person, her selflessness had a resounding impact on me," Mrs Sullivan said.
"It was with great pride, I nominated her for Orange Senior Citizen of the Year, for her charity work and work within the community.
"I toiled away over the application, so very proud of Nan's contributions. It was an exciting surprise to be called by the council and informed that she had won the award and she was to be presented with the award at a ceremony in her honour as part of senior's week.
"No sooner had I got off the phone from the council, Nan called me feeling embarrassed and unworthy of the recognition. This was typical of Nan's humility; she freely gave because it was a core part of the beautiful and humble person that she was."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
