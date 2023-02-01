A sprawling indoor market featuring almost one hundred permanent stalls is set for construction in the Orange CBD.
The site will be named Dirty Janes and located within the former PCYC building at 98 Byng Street.
A cafe, dining area, entrance display area, and about 85 retail spaces for "antique ... or homemade" products are proposed.
Dirty Janes operates similar markets in Bowral, Victoria and Fyshwick, ACT.
"Awesome place and you feel you have been taken back in time. Something for everyone," an online review of the Bowral site said.
"It's filled with 'rooms' full of unusual, bygone era and quirky things. A great atmosphere and something for everyone," says another.
Critical reviews are rare, but reference staff friendliness, merchandise selection, and the return policy.
Design plans lodged with Orange City Council say the two-storey building requires "relatively modest alterations and additions."
Interior walls will be demolished, ground-floor windows will be enlarged, the exterior will be fitted with a one metre-high tile faade, and the front awning will be modified.
The building will be repainted grey. Instillations include a commercial kitchen, partition dividers for stalls, service desk, dining area, and new signage.
"[Dirty Janes] represents an appropriate adaptive re-use of an important CBD building and will create a unique new business," the application says.
Stalls will be between 3.5 square metres to 40 square metres, and unmanned by their owners.
Dirty Janes says: "The whole premise ... is we provide all the services of a retail business.
"Stallholders provide the stock and merchandising and together we give customers an experience of vintage shopping and repurposing within a beautifully presented business."
About 85 stalls are planned. Total floor space is about 1534 square metres across both levels..
The internal cafe will serve food. A separate dining area with tables and seating is planned.
Operating hours are 10am to 5pm, seven days a week. Peak periods are expected to attract about 200 people per day, requiring four to five staff.
The Orange building resides within the Orange Ex-Services Club area. An alternate address of 225-243 Anson Street is used.
A timeline for construction is yet to be announced. Design plans for Dirty Janes Orange will be exhibited online until February 10 for public comment.
Orange company Peter Basha Planning & Development filed the application on behalf of Dirty Janes.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.