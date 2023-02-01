Fencing at the Pinnacle Lookout near Mount Canobolas will be replaced after a $42,048 grant was awarded.
Orange City Council was successful in obtaining the grant as part of the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.
Orange mayor Jason Hamling said the project would prove "challenging" but would be well worth it.
"It's always a breath-taking view from the top of the Pinnacle and thousands of local residents enjoy the walk to the lookout every year," he said.
"The old fence has been in place for many years.
"The new barrier will make visiting the lookout much safer for families. Around 50 metres of safety fencing will be installed around the lookout area.
"It's going to be a challenging project to construct. This grant will let the construction team hire a helicopter to deliver the fence panels and equipment, such as a welder, to the peak of the Pinnacle.
"The project will be going out to tender shortly and it's expected the work will be completed in the coming months."
It's the latest development for the area following a significant upgrade to the summit of Mount Canobolas.
Costing almost $3 million and opening in early January 2023, the summit now boasts a new lookout, accessible amenities and pathways, new cultural interpretation and educational signage, and a new visitor car park as well as a First Nations mosaic.
Other projects include a new viewing platform for the Walls lookout looking east towards Orange and improvements to the Towac picnic area.
A $350,000 upgrade of the Federal Falls Walk is also set to be completed in 2024.
Nationals MP Sam Farraway said it was a "crucial investment".
"I am thrilled to announce that the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund has allocated $42,048 for the replacement of the fencing at the Pinnacle Lookout," he said.
"This is a crucial investment for the community and the environment.
"The lookout is an important landmark, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. With this funding, we will ensure that visitors can safely enjoy the lookout for years to come."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily.
