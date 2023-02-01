Central Western Daily
Orange City Council set to upgrade Pinnacle lookout after $40,000 grant

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 1 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:00am
Fencing at the Pinnacle Lookout near Mount Canobolas will be replaced after a $42,048 grant was awarded.

