A 20-year-old woman has been convicted in Orange Local Court after she was caught driving after her driver's licence application was refused.
Teagan Jade Patrick, from Boree, was caught driving on Peisley Street at 9.40am on December 7, 2022.
According to court documents, police were patrolling Peisley Street in a southerly direction when they spotted her car and stopped her.
Patrick produced a driver's licence that expired in August 2022 and a police check revealed her licence was listed as refused from October 13, 2022.
Patrick was not present in court for sentencing.
Magistrate David Day said Patrick had already been issued a Conditional Release Order for another matter.
"She knows where the court is," he said before sentencing her in her absence.
"She knows she hasn't got a licence because of her number of points.
"She's managed to rack all this up in about eight months."
Mr Day convicted Patrick, fined her $330 and disqualified her driver's licence for three months.
