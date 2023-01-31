Central Western Daily
Court

Teagan Patrick convicted in Orange Local Court for driving

By Court Reporter
Updated February 1 2023 - 8:10am, first published 7:30am
The woman did not appear in Orange Local Court despite making a previous appearance. File picture

A 20-year-old woman has been convicted in Orange Local Court after she was caught driving after her driver's licence application was refused.

Local News

