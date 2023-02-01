Orange will build three new walking and cycling tracks after council received $581,000 in funding from the state government.
The funding is part of Transport for NSW's Get Active program, being rolled out across the state.
The money will go towards building the following tracks:
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the tracks were designed to give Orange residents more choice.
"This funding will go towards strengthening active transport links in the community, giving people more options to get from A to B in a way that doesn't always involve getting in the car," he said.
"Not only does active transport give people options on how they want to get around, but it really lifts community spirit to see families, groups and individuals walking and cycling around."
The state of walkways, or lack thereof, has long been a bone of contention in the community.
A 2.5 metre wide cycle path from the Northern Distributor Road to near the Agrestic Grocer on Molong Road was announced in 2020.
In 2022 council had to repair footpaths on Byng Street, Kite Street, Clinton Street, Summer Street, Hill Street, March Street, and Peisley Street. New footpaths were installed in March Steer, Forbes Road, Burrendong Way, Park St, Anson Street, Prince Street, Moulder Street and Ploughmans Lane Cycle Path.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
