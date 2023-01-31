Another summer holiday has come and gone with students returning to school across Orange on January 30.
We captured a few of the eager kids at Calare Primary and Glenroi Heights who made their way back to class on Tuesday.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily.
