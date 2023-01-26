Some good old bush poetry kicked off the formalities in Molong on Thursday, with four special honours highlighting the flood-recovering town's 2023 Australia Day awards ceremony.
Handfuls of residents and locals from surrounding towns gathered at the Dr Ross Memorial Recreation grounds, with the event revealing the village's most recognised citizens for their positive contribution to the community.
Molong's Citizen of the Year was awarded to Wendy McNab, who organised a charity auction in March of 2022 which raised almost $20,000 funding for mental health improvement, and suicide prevention in the region.
A cause very "near and dear" to her heart, Mrs McNab has also been instrumental in rallying donations and furniture together for flood-ravaged households across the Cabonne region.
"I really just didn't believe that there would be someone as worthy as what people thought that I was [for this award]," she said.
"There are so many people in this wonderful little town who help and when we came together after the last flood, it really showed us what we're made of as a community.
"I didn't do any of it on my own."
Molong Auxiliary Group was awarded the 2023 Community Group of the Year, with particular reference to the group's mammoth fundraising efforts to get a sensory garden up and running at the town's hospital.
President of the group Kim Stojanov addressed the crowd with a short speech, also noting the community efforts it takes to achieve such success.
"[This project] is very, very dear to my heart and it takes a big team to create what we've created," she said.
"We're trying to create something better and I don't think anyone realises what we have here in our backyard ... there have been so many people who help us do what we do."
Young Citizen of the Year was awarded to George Betts for his extensive volunteering time and leadership roles across Molong's community and sporting groups.
George ticked off a number of sport-related feats in 2022, leading the Molong Bulls' youth side to premiership victory as captain.
The second-year building apprentice also secured the Danny Collins Memorial Award for most dedicated player, including the side's Player's Player and Best and Fairest awards, before making Woodridge Cup's representative side.
George [Betts] is the type of young boy who would give anyone a hand and not think twice about it.- Cr Peter Batten on Young Person of the Year, 2023.
"George not only shows leadership on the field, leading by example as a consistent and solid player often playing inspirational football, but also off the field," councillor Peter Batten said.
"He's always stepping up to help when anyone needs it [and] George is the type of young boy who would give anyone a hand and not think twice about it."
Sportsperson of the Year went to young person Juliette Mills for her "outstanding representation" on behalf of the Molong Hockey Club, including her commitment to Molong Swimming Club.
Helping junior goalkeepers and umpires within the local club and for Orange, Cr Batten said the young woman's supportive skills and ambition were "outstanding" qualities.
"She's great at the job she does," he said, "and not only that, she stood up to mentor the younger ones coming through our Molong clubs."
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.
