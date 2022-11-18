For hockey players, Molong's multi purpose sports facility was a home away from home - but now its unrecognisable after flooding ripped through the town.
The Molong Hockey Club has a 10-year history, and it's one built off people power and community spirit.
Those qualities will be integral in the next few years.
Over the past decade, hockey families moved to Molong and with that, the next generation of players began to emerge.
In 2017, history was made with a new multi-purpose facility built in the town through multiple levels of government funding and lobbying from the community.
The precinct was a home away from home for its users.
"It's where kids feel safe, some kids need sport to get through what they go through and the support of other people ... you don't know what kids are going through at home," Molong hockey club secretary Belinda Mills said.
"They knew they were in a safe place here and their coaches were inspirational to them, they would give them advice some couldn't get at home."
Mrs Mills is speaking from a now destroyed hockey field.
It's a sight that strikes plenty of emotion for a dedicated committee member who has seen the rise and rise of her club.
"We put pressure on (Cabonne) council to get this up and running for us," she said.
"Council could see what was coming (in terms of player numbers), this was a place for kids not just to play sport but to find a new family."
Choking back tears, Mrs Mills explained the bond between players, parents and officials became more than friendship.
"The friends these kids have made, they're like our own children," she said.
"The kids would enjoy hanging around and those playing on the soccer field would see this happening and come over saying they wanted to play hockey.
"We are a family, we've got group chats for when we need to travel saying 'I've got this many seats'.
"It's a place for kids to put their best in - we worked really hard."
Along with the strong sense of community the multi-purpose facility brought about, it also shined a light on the town's talented athletes.
A number of Molong Hockey Club players have gone on to play for representative teams in Orange and through to state level.
Currently 14 members aged 14 years have been picked in the under 15s NSW State Hockey Training squad.
These players will now have to train in their bedrooms and on the verandah. But with an attitude like no other, they'll overcome this adversity and do the club proud.
But where to now for the club?
It's too early to say.
But they're considering all options.
"Obviously there's the concern that this is not the best spot for a facility like this because of this (situation)," Mrs Mills said.
"Do we rebuild? Do we move? They're questions everyone is asking at the moment.
"Given we've had two floods in 15 to 16 years, it's likely to happen again, so we have to consider that."
To combat the issues clubs in Molong will face, local Kate Strahorn has started a gofundme to support all sporting groups.
While being conscious of the loss of households and businesses, the fundraising effort is about rebuilding Molong as a whole.
"Our town has a rich sporting history ... and had some valued community recreation and sporting assets that have been lost or destroyed in these floods," Ms Strahorn said.
"If we could re-instate some of those it might give some relief for the town, and be an outlet and place for children to come and congregate and give the town a lift."
Ms Strahorn also explained that recreational groups will be trying to collaborate with Cabonne Council to assess where issues can be solved.
"We'll be trying to work out where the gaps are ... and where insurance might be available," she said.
"We've had great interest from city clubs, sporting clubs and city schools that want to try and get country kids back on their feet."
To donate, simply visit https://gofund.me/2c3a12c8
