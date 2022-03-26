news, local-news, THE OPEN Garden Classic Car, Truck and Tractor Show, David McNab, Wendy McNab, Molong

THE OPEN Garden Classic Car, Truck and Tractor Show's event organisers, Dave and Wendy McNab, said when they guessed on the end fundraising outcome, they thought it might sit around the $8000 mark - though, it reach near five figures in the end. "Thank you to all of the people who rolled up their sleeves to help us make last Saturday's event the success that it was," Wendy McNab posted online about the March 19 charity drive. "Together we raised close to $20,000 - half of which will go to The Molong Pantry and half to suicide prevention. "All money is staying in the Cabonne area. If we have surplus, we will reach out to other Central Western towns." The town's pantry hub will look for a new home with the funds raised, including covering costs for Mental Health First Aid courses.

