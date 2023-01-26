Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Photos

Australia Day, 2023: Photos of all the smiling faces at Cook Park, Orange

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated January 26 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was out and about on Australia Day, 2023, snapping all of the festivities at Cook Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.