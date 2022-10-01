When it comes to a captain, more often than not they're expected to lead with their actions.
But there's something to be said about a leader who walks the walk instead of talking the talk.
And that's George Betts.
The Molong Bulls Youth League captain, one year into his tenure, is already a grand final winner and when you speak to his coach Mark Thomas, you can see why he's so admired.
"He just leads by example, he's one of those footballers that doesn't say much but he's just an amazing kid," he described.
"He's one of the youngest players but shows a maturity beyond his years."
And while the grand final victory would've been the ultimate goal, he achieved a number of individual rewards at the Bulls presentation.
The Danny Collins Memorial Award for most dedicated player was the first one he ticked off.
Then came one of the ultimate honours of players' player. To follow on, Betts was also announced best and fairest for his side.
It's a fair achievement considering halfback Bailey Peschka was in the side as well, who is currently part of the St George Illawarra Dragons system.
Along with that, the back-rower was named in the Woodbridge Cup Youth League representative team earlier in the year, his first season in the competition.
While Betts was captain for the majority of the season, the responsibility didn't fall to him until round four after a change in personnel.
The decision to name him as skipper didn't come down to Thomas, rather the coach left it for the players to decide, and Peschka said the decision was easy.
"He's doesn't say much as a captain but we all get along with Bettsy, he was my choice for captain and everyone else voted that way as well," the halfback said.
"He does lead by example, he was an outstanding player this year - myself, him, Carter Kirby, Jacob Duncan, everyone stood out and stepped up as a group of boys."
By his own admission, Betts isn't 'much of a speaker', and was 'very surprised' when his appointment was announced.
Despite the lock's shock, there was no surprising his coach whose description of what Betts brings to the side, paints the picture on why he's so admired by his peers.
"He's one of the toughest blokes, he'll get whacked and take the next hit-up," Thomas said.
"At Eugowra one day, he got whacked, there was a penalty, he took the next hit up, another penalty, took it up again and got whacked - he's just one tough player."
It's not hard to tell where Betts gets some of those attributes from either.
Playing for Bathurst Panthers are his cousins Jed and Jake Betts.
The latter captain-coach's the side and similarly leads by example on the field, making his tackles and always ready for a hit-up.
Betts' dad Kevin also used to play throughout Group 11 second division with Molong, Yeoval and Eugowra.
Although the lock forward admitted there's not many similarities between them with Kevin playing on the wing.
"He was a different body shape to me," he laughed.
In Molong's other Youth League awards, Carer Kirby received the coaches award and Peschka won rookie of the year, leading try scorer and leading points scorer. Jett Frasher was awarded the manager's award and most improved went to Jacob Duncan.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
