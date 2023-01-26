Central Western Daily
Roadworks underway between Orange and Molong

By Newsroom
Updated January 26 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:08pm
Night works and reduced daytime speed limits are in place on the Mitchell Highway as part of 12 weeks of roadworks between Orange and Molong.

