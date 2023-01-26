Night works and reduced daytime speed limits are in place on the Mitchell Highway as part of 12 weeks of roadworks between Orange and Molong.
Transport for NSW is advising drivers that there will be changed traffic conditions on the highway while the essential maintenance is carried out.
Work includes asphalt patching to repair sections of the highway. Work will be carried out in three stages: Horspool Way to Murphy Lane; Guanna Hill, about one kilometre south of the intersection with Amaroo Road, to Molon; and Guanna Hill to Horspool Way.
The roadworks will take place at night between 6.30pm and 6am from Sunday to Thursday each week to minimise disruption to traffic.
The work is now under way and is expected to take 12 weeks to complete, depending on the weather.
They were scheduled to begin on January 16.
Intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during the night work hours.
Outside of those work hours, variable speed limits will be in place and signposted accordingly.
Road users should drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control and allow an extra five minutes of travel time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
