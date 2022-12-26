A new tasty treat has hit the city and it's come all the way from New Orleans.
Jessica Hannan moved to Orange from America's south on March 18, 2020, just two days before Australia shut its international borders.
"Considering it was the pandemic, I feel like I probably saw Orange in a very different light to what it would normally operate under," she said of her first impressions of the Central West.
"It's a nice town and it's a bit of a difference from where I'm from."
With her, came an idea to build a business based around shaved ice and sweet syrups.
"I had the habit of getting (a snoball) almost everyday when I was back home. You guys don't have them, so I figured I'd bring them here," she said.
"This idea probably began around the start of 2019, before I moved over, but it went on the back-burner with Covid.
"At the time, our main way of opening was going to be through events like touch football and that wasn't happening at all."
It may have taken a few extra years to kick things off, but Ms Hannan finally found a suitable space within one of the McNamara Street business pods.
Having officially opened on Wednesday, she is excited to see where her business goes from here.
"I'm starting off easy just doing snoballs for now and I would absolutely love to do some New Orleans-style catering or even start off simple and do some deserts sold by the slice. We definitely want to do events, without a doubt," she said.
"This is the trial and error to see how a permanent location would work out. If it goes well, I would definitely like to have something along Summer Street, that would be a dream."
Similar to a slushy, Ms Hannan's Buku Nola shop offers all the regular flavours one might expect - including some you might not, like wedding cake - while also throwing in a few cream and dairy flavours to boot.
"My favourite is the root beer float, which a lot of Aussies would associate with ginger beer, but it's not that at all. It's like a root beer spider," she added.
From the name itself, to the artwork on the walls and all-around colourful décor, Ms Hannan hopes this taste of New Orleans is a hit in her adopted home.
"I wanted it to be something that people from back home would recognise," she added.
"I wanted this to be an authentic thing."
While the opening hours aren't set in stone just yet, the initial plan is to open in McNamara Street on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from midday until 8pm.
