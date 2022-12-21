Tributes have been paid to a much-loved mechanic and racing car driver.
John Stojanovic died on Friday, December 16 at the age of 70, surrounded by his loving family.
His wife of 30 years, Jeanette Stojanovic, described him as a man that was always supportive of their five children.
"He would do anything at all for them. He was always making sure they were okay," she said.
"He was a bit of a worrier. He always thought of the kids before he thought of himself."
Mr Stojanovic's first venture into the workforce came at the CBA bank, before he moved on to the Orange Credit Union.
But it was a journey to Sydney to undertake his mechanical apprenticeship that would ultimately lead the staple of the Orange community into his true passion.
"His business was always number one," Mrs Stojanovic added.
"The majority of our times were spent at work because that was the most important thing to him."
The couple first met not long after Mr Stojanovic purchased the Ampol Service Station in 1988 which is where he would also run his mechanical business, Stojanovic Automotive. They would later move the business to Molong Road.
Mr Stojanovic's other love was racing.
"When I met him, he raced cars," his wife said.
"Racing cars was something that he loved and that really was his passion. He raced at Eastern Creek, Amaroo, Bathurst, Oran Park. We used to travel everywhere and he has certainly been around a bit."
Always a lover of the outdoors, it was nearly a decade ago that he would purchase a farm just off the Mitchell Highway.
It was there that he used to sit out on the veranda with a cup of tea and watch the traffic go past.
"We certainly had some great times," Mrs Stojanovic added.
"It was a very happy marriage. In the 30 years we were together, we probably spent five nights apart, so we've been together for a very long time. "
Full details for Mr Stojanovic's funeral will be published in Saturday's edition of the Central Western Daily.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
