Central Western Daily

Tributes paid to Orange mechanic John Stojanovic

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
December 22 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanette and John Stojanovic on their wedding day. Picture supplied.

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved mechanic and racing car driver.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.