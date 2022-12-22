Flood-affected communities in Eugowra, Forbes and Molong have received a timely boost ahead of Christmas.
State member Phil Donato was on hand at Orange Curves Gym to officially accept donations from members as part of their annual charity drive.
He said he would be hitting the road to Eugowra and Forbes during Christmas week and handing over the boxes upon boxes of toys to flood charity Give It.
"It's very generous," Mr Donato told the Daily.
"These are gong straight to people in Eugowra and Forbes who need them. It's quite incredible from Curves actually in a short period of time."
Curves co-owner Kim Draper said the response from members was immediate.
"All of our members have donated items so that's about 150 and in the space of just four weeks," she explained.
"The response was just amazing. We raise money and donate items for charity each year around Christmas so we thought this would be the perfect cause this year."
They aren't the only ones digging deep to help flood victims with Newcrest Cadia donating a total of $300,000 across two funds - Rural Aid and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR).
Money donated to FRRR will be going towards community need such as men's sheds, neighbourhood centres and school P and Cs.
Rural Aid meanwhile will be directed at farmers via debit cards to help cover costs in addition to providing clean drinking water and livestock fodder.
A GIVIT fundraising page has also been set up for Cadia employees to donate with the final figure to be matched by the company.
Cadia general manger Aaron Brannigan said the mine would stand up and help out its community after watching the disaster unfold over the past month.
"It has been inspiring how our neighbouring communities, who are doing it incredibly tough, continue to show immense courage and resilience," Mr Brannigan said.
"While we know there's still a long road to recovery, the Newcrest team hopes that this financial assistance and volunteering support will give these communities the support they need to start rebuilding."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.