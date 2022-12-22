When avid card collector Kurt Tricot set up his own business he had no idea it would evolve into one of Orange's fastest-growing social clubs.
Mr Tricot founded TurtleTCG online 16 months ago before opening a pop up store on Summer Street.
Mr Tricot said he'd been taken aback at the sheer demand for cards, merchandise and community west of the mountains.
"I just wanted better access, even at a consumer level, after having some pretty negative experiences. I felt like I could do it better," he told the Daily.
"What led to the physical store was community demand. We had a lot of customers locally at that point who were really happy with us and they just really wanted a community space where they could feel safe and have some fun."
The store is set up with that in mind. Cards and other products are laid out simply, tables can be moved around and there are no overwhelming sounds or lights.
In other words, it's one of the most chilled out spots in town.
"It's about creating an environment that is a lot more welcoming in general," Mr Tricot said.
"Surprisingly I have a good number of customers who themselves or have children that have visual or audio sensitivities.
"Some have autism for example and so our store has been designed with that in mind. We keep it clean, open and we don't have things like background music.
"Outside of Christmas time we are open Thursdays and Fridays. We have limited hours because I do it as a passion project outside of my standard job.
"Generally they are free play nights so people can come down and relax and play whatever game they like with some of their friends or with others they meet."
The store offers a range of games and franchises to choose from but unsurprisingly Pokemon rules the roost
"Of all the games Pokemon is the most fractured in the community," he said.
"There are a lot of people who love it and collect it but the people who are interested in learning don't really have thier own community to learn with.
"Lots of people play the online game but they don't have many people they can play with locally."
TurtleTCG is located upstairs in the Orange Arcade on Summer Street.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.