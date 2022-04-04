news, local-news,

For the past five weeks, Kate Barclay has been taking full advantage of the pop-up PODs in McNamara Street. Her business, Studio 2804, was a largely online outlet but she said the past month of trade as a physical store has been a success. "It's a really good opportunity for people to come in," she said. "They can see the items online and then come in to smell the soaps and feel the fabrics." From Canowindra, the business owner added that it was a good way to spread awareness of her store. "I love to mix old with new and I love practical things for your home that are beautiful," she said. "I like to source vintage pieces and one-offs. A lot of my stuff is from old farms in the district. I've got 100-year-old wool baskets, I've got a wool table. I've got hand made soaps and all sought of things that I like to do ethically sourced." Open Wednesday to Saturday, Studio 2804 will be in McNamara Street for a total of three months. Not-for-profit employment, training, education and apprenticeship service provider VERTO has been selected to deliver Workforce Australia services in Orange and the Central West for the next six years. Workforce Australia is the Department of Education, Skills and Employment's new employment model that will replace the jobactive program. VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell said it is an incredible result for VERTO as well as for local businesses and job seekers. "We are very proud that the Department of Education, Skills and Employment has recognised the significant work we do in our local communities and entrusted us to deliver this important new program," he said. Long-time employee Danny Cantwell is relishing the challenge in his new role as sales manager at Orange Hino. His appointment follows an investment from the Tony White Group, which acquired the dealership from the previous owners in late 2021. "In March 2020, we also moved to a new, larger premises that allows us to display and stock more new and used trucks in the purpose-built showroom and yard," Mr Cantwell said. He said the location on Forbes Road has street frontage on two major roads and is 150 per cent larger than the old premises.

