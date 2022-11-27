A much-loved Orange attraction could be shut down within weeks, the Central Western Daily understands.
The Cook Park public aviary was built almost a century ago and today houses about 20 exotic native birds.
Orange City Council is set to vote on a motion that would permanently shutter the exhibit, possibly as soon as December 6.
The recommendation is reportedly part of the finalised 2022 Cook Park Conservation Management Plan lodged by council's Parks, Trees, and Waterways Committee.
It's unclear why removal is sought. Councillors and staff representing the committee did not respond when approached for further information.
The aviary has previously faced criticism for allegedly poor upkeep. Complaints have reported dirty water, limited food, and worn out branches.
Closure was considered in 2012 as part of a push to "enhance" the park's Union Jack layout. The proposal was criticised by the Orange Bird Society.
Cook Park opened in 1873. The public aviary was installed in 1930 by then-Mayor Wally Matthews, and expanded with three cages in 1994.
Today it is home to about 20 birds, including: Budgerigars, cockatiels, red-rumped and king parrots, crimson rosellas, galahs, long-billed corellas, and cockatoos.
A July preview of the 2022 management plan - as drafted by firm Adaptive Architects - outlined a range of other proposals designed to preserve the park's heritage.
These include work on the Bastick Cottage, propagation building, gates, fencing, and central rotunda.
More to come.
