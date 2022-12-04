Free vouchers are on offer this week as part of a campaign to entice residents back to the Lords Place South shopping precinct.
Construction work has disrupted parking and foot traffic in recent weeks, with some businesses on the strip reporting sharp downturns.
From Monday, Orange City Council will distribute $25 coupons via the Central Western Daily office and a Triple M breakfast program car parked on Lords Place.
"It's good ... It's good for the street and good to get a bit of foot traffic before Christmas," Salvo Sciuto from Alfios Pizzeria said.
"People are obviously hurting in the street so it's a good initiative ... If people get behind it they can support our street."
The vouchers can be spent at all participating businesses between Summer Street and Kite Street. They are valid until 23 December, 2022.
"We really appreciate the patience of the Lords Place south businesses during the construction work of recent weeks," Mayor Cr Jason Hamling said in a media statement.
"I'm hoping the new vouchers will lead to local shoppers rediscovering what's on offer in this precinct as they make a start on their Christmas shopping."
Lords Place South features a collection of popular cafes, restaurants, retail stores, and other businesses.
These include Good Eddy, Hogs Breath, Elwoods by Smoking Brothers, Creme, Nimrods, Golden Bowl Chinese, Alfio's, Authentic Thai Cuisine, Ron Boulton Cycles, and Umi&Bo.
Elwoods said in November business had fallen 70 per cent due to the works. Pizzeria Alfios said its takings were down about 40 per cent.
Orange City Council says the overhaul will bring long-term benefits to businesses and rejuvenate the street's appeal.
Phase one of construction was completed on time last week despite challenging weather, with 21 new trees replacing the seven chainsawed in October.
The initial works attracted controversy, with many business owners saying they were told there would be more time to consult with council prior to tree removals.
Construction is paused for the Christmas period and will commence in the new year. This will include the addition of shared space zones, seating, and outdoor dining areas.
