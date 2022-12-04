Central Western Daily

Free vouchers offered in campaign to boost Lords Place, Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 4 2022 - 5:48pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(Top left) Salvo Sciuto from Alfio's Pizzeria. Businesses on Lords Place, Orange include Good Eddy, Hogs Breath, Elwoods by Smoking Brothers, Creme, Nimrods, Golden Bowl Chinese, Alfios, Authentic Thai Cuisine, Ron Boulton Cycles, and Umi&Bo.

Free vouchers are on offer this week as part of a campaign to entice residents back to the Lords Place South shopping precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.