With a determined look in their eyes, the Vipers under 12s side were never letting a potential premiership slip.
Going into the Western Women's Rugby League grand final, Panorama Platypi had the wood over its opponents after a 24-22 victory in round seven and premiership success in the last decider.
But Vipers were hungry, and displayed a mental fortitude that led them towards an unbelievable 30-18 premiership win.
After the devastation of last season's result, the 12s side were determined.
"We had a point to prove," coach Wayne Clarke said.
In hot conditions at Kennard Park, Wellington, both sides had momentum swing their way but it was Vipers who managed to gain the upper hand.
"It was a very tight game," Clarke said.
"We did skip away to two tries to start off with but Platypi were on our heels, there was only usually one try in it for most of the game - it was a very tight, tough tussle.
"30-18 looks a bigger scoreline than what the actual game was like, it was really tough and tense, I felt tense, but the girls really gutted it out.
"We were on the back foot a couple of times but the girls defended their line quite a few times and kept the other team out which is what you need to do at that under 12s age. If you can defend your line you can get down the other end pretty quick."
With such a monumental victory, the coach added that the smile hadn't left his face or the girls face by the next day.
"They were extremely happy ... they'd still be buzzing, like I am ... the girls really stepped up," he said.
"There was a stage their early in the second half where Platypi started to gain ascendancy with a few of our mistakes but then our girls took a breath and finished out the game."
Once the 12s did get into attacking territory, Zahli Millsteed was the star.
The hard-working Viper scored a hat-trick for her side in a brilliant performance and her coach was understandably delighted.
"She really took control of the game from the start, she had one of the best games I've seen her play since I've had any involvement in coaching her," Clarke said.
Monique Vardanega also scored two tries for her side while Clancy Simmons had the other four-pointer.
"Monique was a workhorse all day, she came into her own in the second half when Panorama started tiring and really stepped up there," Clarke said.
While most players were available for the grand final, Vipers star Mackenzie Ruddy (KT) had to miss the game due to a serious injury the weekend before.
That didn't stop her cheering on from the sidelines, acting as her coach's right hand woman when times got tense.
"She was sitting beside me going through all the emotions," Clarke said.
"She grabbed my arm a couple of times and was very vocal when we were starting to get on top.
"I said to her after the game 'you'll get to play in a lot of grand finals, don't worry about missing this one'. Now she's seen it from a different perspective, hopefully that can help with her game.
"She went out and celebrated after full-time but did get the warning about nothing too rough and don't run."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
