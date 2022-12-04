Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Vipers under 12s defeat Panorama in Western Women's Rugby League grand final

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:30am, first published 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vipers under 12s after its grand final victory. Picture by Western Women's Rugby League

With a determined look in their eyes, the Vipers under 12s side were never letting a potential premiership slip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.