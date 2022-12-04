Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Woodbridge under 18s defeat Vipers 38-4 in grand final

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated December 4 2022 - 1:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woodbridge's champion under 18s side. Picture by Western Women's Rugby League

Five championships in a row, with only one loss over five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.