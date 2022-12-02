"Injury is a part of sport" - It's a line that every athlete would have been told at one time or another.
But for Mackenzie Ruddy, that cliché played out in real time on Sunday, when a tackle gone wrong nearly left her with permanent spinal damage.
The youngster was playing fullback for her Orange Vipers under 12s side in their semi-final against the Castlereagh Cougars in Wellington when she stopped a breakaway dead in its tracks.
"I came in from an angle and I tackled her, but she flipped over me and landed on my neck," Mackenzie said.
"Her knees dug into my spine and I went down."
On the ground she lay, initially unable to feel anything below her neck.
"Mum came over to me and then granddad and all the others. I was lucky enough that the Castlereagh Cougars and Dubbo Goannas came over with the ice to help me," she said of the aftermath of the tackle.
"I couldn't feel anything, but when granddad came over and sat next to me I started to feel my hands and feet again."
Mackenzie and her mum, Sam Ruddy, were then flown to Westmead Hospital where the fullback would undergo scans for the next few days to see if there was any spinal damage.
Alongside Mackenzie was friend and teammate, Quincy Roberts, whose mum Karissa had driven them down to support the girl who is known to many as KT. Quincy even said that she was "not leaving until KT is in the car with me."
"They have a very close bond these two, but I think this has made them a hell of a lot closer," Mackenzie's mum added.
"I think Quincy and Karissa down there were her driving force to be determined to get out of there."
For two days, Mackenzie was bed-bound as a precautionary measure as they awaited the results of her scans.
After 48 hours, the group were told that doctors had cleared Mackenzie of any spinal damage.
"It was the feeling that every parent wants," Ms Ruddy added.
"It was a bit overwhelming to watch her get up and get out of bed. She is quite an active person, so to see her bed-bound for those days was also tough to watch."
With Mackenzie "only" suffering ligament damage, she was able to safely return home, but was ruled out for the Vipers grand final against the Panorama Platypi on Saturday.
"She can't do any sport for four weeks," Ms Ruddy said, before being interrupted by her daughter who pointed out that she could "start running in two."
As for what the future of her footballing career holds, that is all still up in the air for the girl who has been playing the game since she was six years old.
"It is still early days and we had a bit of a chat about it on the way home. She wished she could play in the grand final this weekend with her friends, but I told here there's plenty more years ahead," Ms Ruddy said.
"All the support we had was amazing. You don't realise how important a football community is until an accident like that happens.
"NSW Rugby league checked in every day and there were so many people within the football community that are higher up that checked in. They all sent their sincere wishes."
Now, there is just one final step to complete this fairy-tale story.
"Her friendship group were also shaken from this, so hopefully they get they win on Saturday for all of them," Ms Ruddy said.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
