Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Good News

Orange Vipers player Mackenzie Ruddy cleared of spinal injury

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
December 2 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karissa Roberts, Quincy Roberts, Sam Ruddy, Guy Ruddy and Mackenzie Ruddy. Picture by Riley Krause.

"Injury is a part of sport" - It's a line that every athlete would have been told at one time or another.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.