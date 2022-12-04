After the devastation of missing out on the state titles last year, Orange District Softball Association (ODSA) couldn't have asked for a better occasion.
Hosting the under 12s championship from December 3-4, all sides put on a show with the girls division going down to a tie-breaker between Cumberland Nepean (CNSA) and Manly Warringah (MWSA).
In a see-sawing affair, the lead changed on at least three occasions with CNSA in front 8-4 at one point.
At the end of regular time, the score was locked at 8-8 before a nail-biting tie-breaker began.
The MWSA dugout was undoubtedly the loudest, with plenty of support shown for the girls in maroon however a calm effort from CNSA delivered the side a 9-8 victory with plenty of hugs and cheers following the final pitch.
Coach Warren Arnott was delighted to have secured a win one over his Sydney counterparts.
"It's tremendous, they're our rivals, they're always up the top and we've been chasing them for years," he said.
"It's good to catch up with them."
Post-game Arnott admitted his heart had only returned to a regular beat after the tie-breaker and attributed attitude to his side's ability hold on in the dying stages.
"They just kept on fighting, kept at it and never gave up. That was the key for us," he said.
The coach added preparation for the state titles had come from 15 weeks of two training sessions a week, which included three tournaments where they won two.
"We've had a big run," he said.
ODSA president Geoff Kelly was also delighted to see such a spectacle on his association's turf.
"It's the way grand finals should be," he said.
While there was plenty of smiles for CNSA, there'll be the same reaction for ODSA once the financial takings of the event are recorded.
The weekend's state championship was the association's third or fourth attempt at hosting after a range of issues cancelled last year's edition.
Significant rain three to four weeks ago meant the re-scheduled date was washed out with sunny weather eventually arriving in Orange.
"This is probably attempt four, we're lucky the weather came good," Kelly said.
"It's gone really well and credit to the volunteers we've got, there's people running around everywhere in all places."
Asked how much time and effort an event like that takes to host, Kelly was unable to put a definitive number to it.
"That's a good question, I've probably never sat there and added it up," he laughed.
In the boys division, Softball Campbelltown won 4-0 against CNSA. Other clubs competing in the boys were Central Coast, Georges River, Macarthur, Orange, Penrith City and Southern Districts. The girls had CNSA, MWSA, Georges River, Hornsby, North Shore, Orange and Penrith City.
Orange finished third in the boys division.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
