Central Western Daily

Bastick Cottage integral part of Orange's Cook Park upgrade: Cr David Mallard

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated July 10 2022 - 10:33pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VICTORIAN GRANDEUR: Cr David Mallard stands at the heart of Cook Park. Photo KATE BOWYER

GIVING the historic Bastick Cottage more respect visually is one of the improvements suggested in a conservation management plan for Cook Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.