Cook Park is recognised as one of, if not the finest, examples of a Victorian era urban park in regional NSW and has been listed in the State Heritage Register while a conservation plan is undertaken.
Today its towering trees, manicured grounds, duck pond, aviary, playground and plant exhibits continue to attract locals and visitors, young and old, alike continuing its history as a meeting place that began more than 170 years ago.
The four hectare park was part of the region on Wiradjuri land that was surveyed for farming by European settlers in 1828, and part of the Orange district named after the Dutch Prince of Orange in 1834, then the village of Blackman's Swamp in 1845.
It was marked for residential sale in the renamed village of Orange in 1853, however, it's future was secured by Commissioner for Crown Lands John Templer who reserved it as open space.
From 1846 until 1860 the park was a meeting place, but not like we know today.
It was a place for Aboriginal people to meet when they came to town, and travelling teamsters camped there on their way out west.
Located on the town's outskirts, the area was a marshy reserve, a good place for travellers to stop, or have a picnic.
It wasn't until 1873 that the site was granted to Orange Municipal Council as an official recreational reserve and the first fence, made from wire and timber posts, was erected in 1876 and a year later celebrations were held in the park for the opening of the rail line.
The exotic trees, which now attract visitor's attention and create shady places to relax or picnic, started being planted in 1878 after council aldermen Windred and Dalton gave funds to selected trees sent from the Sydney Botanical Gardens.
It wasn't until 1882 that the reserve was officially named Cook Park after the Captain Cook, however, a bust that was placed in the park in his honour has since been removed.
The caretaker's cottage was built in 1887 when Andrew Patterson was employed as the curator and the initial lake was built where the Frank Mulholland Memorial Garden can now be found.
The James Dalton fountain, was donated and centrally placed into the park in 1891.
In 1892, the iconic gates were built at the corner of Clinton and Summer streets and a second pond was excavated although the current duck ponds weren't excavated until 1908, the same year that the bandstand was presented by Orange Town Band.
The fountain was upgraded in 1920 when a wrought iron perimeter fence and urns were removed.
By 1923 a description of the park included, tall trees, a World War I Howitzer gun and a cannon, a laurel arbour at the main entrance, lawns, a rotunda, fountain,, swings, and ponds including the Frank Mulholland Memorial Garden and current ponds with black swans and bucks as well as the foundtain on the island in the centre of the pond.
There was also a fenced zoo area off Kite Street with kangaroos, emus and brolgas - an Australian crane - and unfortunately there were also various stories about dog attacks on the animals.
In 1927 the gates now found at the Sampson Street entrance to the park were relocated from Robertson Park and in 1930 the original aviary was built and the birds were donated by then mayor of Orange Wally Matthews.
Prince Henry, the Duke of Gloucester, attended the opening of the Blowes Conservatory in 1934 and in 1938 the fernery was moved to its current location and rebuilt.
That year the pond was drained, a sunken garden was built in its place and the John Gale Fountain was moved to the fernery.
The park's long-term caretaker and head gardener James Joseph Bastick senior retired from his position in 1946. He joined the garden staff at the age of 17 in 1894 and left Orange for Wagga Wagga in 1911 before returning to Orange later that same year when he became head gardener at Duntryleague and in 1920 he was reappointed as caretaker of the parks and gardens in Orange in 1920.
JJ Bastick senior, who the caretaker's cottage is named after was replaced as caretaker by his son James (Jim) Bastick.
In 1954 a bird bath was donated by Mrs Fox-Martin in memory of H Fox-Martin.
Cook Park won the Herald competition for town parks in 1969.
It wasn't until 1973 that a lighting system was installed in the park to celebrate the 50th anniversary of lighting in Orange. The Bastick family also left the cottage that year.
From the period when the family vacated the cottage it was used as a residence until 1975 when the council determined that it was in poor condition and unsuitable for use.
An amenities block was built in 1976 and in 1977 the cottage was restored and the guildry was established for the sale of craft in the cottage.
A bicentennial grant was issued for restoration of the fernery in 1987 and in 1994 the 1930s aviary was extended to its current form, the front section is new and the rear section is original.
The cannon wheels were replaced in 2006 and the centenary of the bandstand was celebrated in 2008.
More recently the Dalton Fountain was again restored and refurbished in 2015 and the Blowes Conservatory underwent extensive conservation and rebuilding works in 2017.
Over the years the park has been cemented into the fabric of the town and remains central to community events including weddings, Australia Day ceremony, markets, bands and music as well as food and wine events.
- Information from Cook Park, Orange Conservation Management Plan, Adaptive Architects pty ltd
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
