When Andrew Barnes and the Eugowra Golden Eagles old boys crew drove into town on November 15, the sight of a flood-devastated community shocked them.
"We were prepared and told 'it's nothing like you've ever seen' but when we got there it's times that by a thousand," Barnes described.
"It was nothing like we were expecting.
"It wasn't Australia and it definitely wasn't Eugowra - it was like a war zone."
When news of the shocking weather event came through on Monday, the olden eagles crew were straight into action.
It's a town they've represented and loved over the years through their rugby league endeavours.
The olden eagles were part of coordination efforts at the bowling club, leaving early on Tuesday morning with three car loads from Orange.
After being involved in the initial efforts of recording names and providing a friendly face, the crew were determined to try and build community spirit in one of the toughest times that's faced Eugowra residents.
The idea from Barnes and his brother Jono was to place Golden Eagles jerseys around town on Wednesday morning, with one at every entrance into town.
"My brother and I wanted to stick them up for town pride," Barnes said.
"I did get punched in the arm by a few tough old blokes saying it made them cry every time they saw it."
From there, Barnes noticed the community getting behind the movement.
People were going through their muddy belongings, searching for jerseys and putting them out the front of their house.
It was a nice touch, in a time of heart-break.
But there's still plenty of difficulties ahead for the town and club.
The shipping container that had club equipment has vanished, presumably down the creek.
And any prospect of businesses in town sponsoring the Woodbridge Cup side next year is unlikely as they look to get back on their feet.
But this is where the olden eagles are coming into play.
This year's event had to be postponed due to rain earlier in the year and with that the jerseys weren't used.
Now they're on auction, after significant interest from outside the town.
"People were just asking how can they buy one to help support it, so it's pretty much the whole kit from the masters (going on sale)," Barnes said.
The jersey will provide a memento for donations but it's not the only way people are showing support.
Cargo Inn will host a mega monster raffle on Friday night with support from Cargo Mens Shed and Cargo Blue Heelers, with funds going to Eugowra.
Young Masters had also donated money to Forbes before that was passed on to Eugowra.
"That's how footy works," Barnes said.
"Towns hate each other on the field but when something happens everyone supports each other."
While some aspects of the rugby league club are being looked after by NSWRL and Woodbridge, sponsorship is going to be an issue next season.
Barnes said the olden eagles will look to support where they can but further assistance will be required - and if funds exceed the costs of running the club, they'll be put back into the town.
"We'll do a drive to see who wants to sponsor from out of town," he said.
"If someone wants to sponsor the footy team then we can assist with the running of the club in terms of jerseys etc."
If you wish to support the town visit the Eugowra Masters of Mandagery Facebook.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
