When you talk tackle rugby league with Paige Bohringer, a smile arrives and the eyes light up.
Ever since she was able to put football boots on, she wanted to mix it with the boys.
"I loved it, I've always wanted to play," she said.
"Since I was young I said to mum can I play with the boys and she would not let me."
Much of the inspiration came from watching Sydney Roosters Tarsha Gale squad member Lily Bone run around with Cabonne in the older age groups.
It was a career she wanted to emulate.
"Lily was her idol," Paige's mother Tania laughed.
"She'd say (but) 'Lily does it' - I said you're not playing tackle with the boys Paige."
Eventually, Paige wore down her mother, and they found a compromise.
"When mum let me play she made me wear headgear," she laughed.
"I loved it, first game I was so pumped and smashed it and was so happy.
"The headgear only lasted that year."
In the Lachlan District JRL, the mixed competition only lasts till under 12s, and from there the girls play league tag against each other.
So Paige had to find another avenue.
Enter the Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL) competition, where she's played for Vipers since she was 13.
The now 16-year-old has the same love for tackle rugby league as when she was asking her mother if she could play against the boys.
Since those early days with Cabonne Roos, Paige's career has gone on in leaps and bounds and last weekend she was part of the NSWRL Junior Sky Blues camp.
The experience meant she rubbed shoulders with NSW women's state of origin coach Kylie Hilder, NRLW star Millie Boyle and retired NRLW player Ruan Sims.
The lock-forward said the camp opened her eyes to the professionalism of rugby league.
"(I learnt) everything, the whole experience was good, we were learning little things about nutrition and what actually happens with the Sky Blues team," Paige said.
"There was a lot of education about the sport and everything that happens - on-field work about positioning and tackling techniques.
Considering the two play similar positions, Paige found learning off Boyle to be one of the most rewarding aspects along with being around Hilder.
"She (Boyle) was showing the forwards where they're supposed to stand and the role they're meant to play on the field," she said.
"Kylie was so good and heaps funny ... she's a really great person to be around."
Selection for the youngster came off her performances for NSW Combined Catholic Colleges at the All Schools Championships.
While Hilder was spotted in a box watching on, the 16-year-old was unaware that selection in the Sky Blues camp was a possibility.
A phone call to her mum came from a NSW official in the following days, and that was met with plenty of joy.
"I thought I went pretty good (at the championships), and I was really proud of myself to get selected in it," she said.
The Sky Blues camp is just the beginning for Paige though - and it could be said that Sky Blue isn't the limit when it comes to her goals.
"I want to make NRLW, then Sky Blue origin and Jillaroos hopefully," she said.
For now though, Bohringer's focus will turn to the finals of WWRL, with Vipers 16s side taking on Panorama Platypi this Saturday for a spot in the grand final.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
