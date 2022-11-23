Central Western Daily
Comment

Matters of State, with Phil Donato | Your efforts have made a difference: On the ground in Eugowra

By Phil Donato
Updated November 23 2022 - 11:54am, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eugowra resident Mark Wykamp speaks with member for Orange Phil Donato about the devastation caused by the flood.

In the last 10 days we have all witnessed a devastating lifetime event when the floods swept through our neighbouring towns destroying the homes and livelihoods of so many.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.