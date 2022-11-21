On November 18, Vipers announced entry to its final regular round match would be free, with a donation bucket at the gate for Woodbridge to distribute to clubs devastated by floods.
It was an incredibly generous gesture, and supporters proved they stick solid in the rugby league community with $3,304.45 raised.
Woodbridge president Andrew Pull outlined that five clubs will benefit from the donations after they were left with damaged assets.
"We'll be splitting it up between the clubs that lost all their training gear and canteen facilities - seven of our Woodbridge towns were hit by floods and five pretty well lost all their football gear," he said.
"Woodbridge will put some money towards it to probably get it up to the $5,000 mark.
"Trundle, Condobolin, Eugowra, Manildra and Molong have all been affected while Canowindra and Peak Hill were also flooded but their sports precincts were okay."
Vipers president Martin Power was delighted to see the generosity shown by entrants to Pride Park, and admitted to not expecting the donation to reach that figure.
"I thought we might get a couple of grand, so it was a good result," he said.
"We were pleased more than anything, the support of the supporters was really good."
While there was some surprise about how much was raised, Pull said it shows the bond shared between rugby league clubs, players and fans.
"Footy people are a pretty tight knit community and people paid more than they would've going through the gate," he said.
"That's what footy people are like."
With the current predicament, rugby league might be the last thought on some people's minds but that won't stop the donation from putting smiles on faces.
Pull believes the biggest positive to come from Sunday's result will be the fact people feel supported.
"The money will be handy and we'll get it straight into the clubs banks, but it's probably more the fact they know people care, that's pretty important," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.