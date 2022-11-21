Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Vipers raise $3,304.45 for flood-affected Woodbridge clubs

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:13pm, first published 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vipers president Martin Power (main picture) was delighted with the support shown by those that attended Pride Park on the weekend. Pictures by Jude Keogh

On November 18, Vipers announced entry to its final regular round match would be free, with a donation bucket at the gate for Woodbridge to distribute to clubs devastated by floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.