As preparations begin for the 2023 rugby league season, Orange Hawks will be stepping into a new era where history has been made.
At the club's annual general meeting on November 15, Bridie McClure was voted in as president, becoming the first woman to lead the club in its history.
A phone call from club stalwart Mark Johnston, asking her to take on the role, was met with only a 'little bit' of convincing, and just like that McClure was ready to nominate at the AGM.
"I know that it'll entail quite a lot but I think it'll be good to have a girl in there to advocate for the girls," she said.
Having coached and played Western Rams, along with many years with Hawks in league tag, McClure's rugby league resume speaks for itself, and it's an appointment that should bring plenty of positivity to the club. She'll have ample support on the executive as well with life member Barry Goodlock in the vice-president role and Johnston as treasurer.
As it goes with any club, success on the field can be attributed to what happens off it.
The importance of culture can't be underestimated and for the new president that's exactly what she wants to focus on.
"I think in previous years when I've played for the club, it's been a real club culture and the last few years we've gone away from that a bit," she said.
"(I'm focused on) coming back to that, getting all the teams to tie in and buy into that culture."
For McClure, the work to kick start Hawks' identity will begin in the coming months, a reflection of her previous years.
"During pre-season, everyone would get together and train together, with lots of club bonding," she said.
"The last couple of years everyone has done their own things in their teams rather than actually as a club."
The lack of a one-club mantra has been a problem for many clubs in the region in the past season due to the first grade and 18s playing elsewhere while reserve grade and league tag continued in the Group 10 competition.
McClure confirmed Hawks haven't taken a concrete position on the four-grade western competition but as a league tag player did say 'it'd be good to see for the girls'.
2022 Peter McDonald Premiership coach Shane Rodney will continue on with the role in 2023 while applications close on November 28 for the club's reserve grade, under 18s and league tag coaching positions.
