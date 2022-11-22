In a sea of Dubbo and Bathurst players, Orange duo Ed Morrish and Lachlan Skelly will be the two men putting the colour city on the map in Western Zone cricket.
With three games to be played in Orange from November 25 - 27 for the NSW Country Championships, Western will be aiming for top spot in a pool that includes Riverina, ACT and Central Coast.
If first place is secured, they'll go up against the top side from Pool A in the grand final on December 11.
For Morrish, the goal is simple.
"To win," he said.
"Always go in looking to win. I reckon we've got the team to do it, particularly with Broesy (Nic Broes) and Matty Everett. Matty Everett's a gun."
Having played in two previous Country Championship campaigns, Morrish will go into this year's looking for his first win in Western Zone colours.
With plenty of experience in the arena, the left-arm quick didn't shy away from admitting it's 'tough cricket'.
His Orange City Cricket Club team-mate Lachlan Skelly is no stranger to the Country Championships either, having played for Riverina across two campaigns while living in Wagga Wagga.
Ironically, the off-spinner's last game for Riverina was against a Western side that featured Morrish in November 2019.
His side pulled off a massive eight-wicket win and went on to win the Country Championship.
"I'm looking forward to it," Skelly said.
"I know their coach Bally (Trent Ball) and have played under him before."
The 2019 Western Zone side he played against is considerably different to 2022 with Connor Slattery and Morrish the only remaining players.
Players retained from Western's last campaign include Matt Everett, Nic Broes, Ryan Peacock, Slattery, Marty Jeffery, Ben Wheeler and Brent Tucker.
Western Zone's first game will be against Central Coast at 1:30pm on Friday before playing ACT on Saturday and Riverina on Sunday. All games will be played at Wade Park while matches between other regions are scheduled for Riawena Oval.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
