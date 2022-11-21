Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Watch

Phil Donato says improved water infrastructure key to help Central West prepare for weather extremes

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Member for Orange Phil Donato has called on the state government to undergo a "complete reset in thinking" around regional infrastructure following the critical failures in essential areas, like water, in the last half-a-decade across the Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.